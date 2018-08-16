*This story will be updated later in the day as more information becomes available.

Some San Diego water customers haven’t received a bill in months, according to an announcement made Thursday by the Public Utilities Department.

The city scheduled a news conference discussing the missing bills a day after NBC 7 Responds contacted San Diego’s communications department on behalf of a customer in Allied Gardens who had not received a bill since February.

In a recent audit report on water customer billing, the city auditor found delays in the processing of water service work orders due to the implementation of the new IAM San Diego software.

This backlog resulted in “meters not being properly inputted into the new IAM system, creating a gap between the meters and PUD’s billing system”, according to a Thursday news release from the City of San Diego.

“While the meters were collecting customer usage data, that information was not generating a bill for those customers,” read the news release.

The $50 million IAM San Diego software is a program that integrates more than 30 city department applications into one system. According to the city audit, the “rollout” of the IAM San Diego software was not “well coordinated.”

Allied Gardens homeowner Jennifer Landers told NBC 7 Responds she is one of the customers who hasn’t received a bill since February.

Landers said she tried calling the Public Utilities Department customer service line to ask about the lack of water bills and she was told her water would not be shut off while the city tried to figure out “what’s going on.”

That was months ago.

Landers, afraid that she would end up owing a large sum at the end of the year, said she has been paying an estimated amount every two months, totaling a $1,000 credit currently in her water account.

The Public Utilities Department plans on holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. NBC 7 Responds will be monitoring and will update this article as new information becomes available.

Customer who haven’t received a water bill should call (619)515 3599 or email: sdwatersupport@sandiego.gov

