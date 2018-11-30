Solana Beach Man Finds Sister Thought Dead in Camp Fire - NBC 7 San Diego
Solana Beach Man Finds Sister Thought Dead in Camp Fire

In the chaos and aftermath of the tragedy, she never called her brother to let him know she wasn’t injured or killed.

By Artie Ojeda

Published 59 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    A Solana Beach man is breathing a sigh of relief after finding his sister who he thought may have died in the Camp Fire in Butte County.

    Up until this week, Bill Engfelt’s sister Mirella Harrison was on the Camp Fire missing persons list. He had made flyers and was planning to go to the Paradise area to search for his 56-year old sister.

    Harrison said she had to drive through flames to escape the fire. It didn’t take her, but it did take her home.

    “Of course I called my sister. 'Why didn't you call me?' She said she has PTSD from this, she had to drive through the flames, she was really upset, she just didn't think about it,” Engfelt said.

    It turns out, Harrison’s home was for sale at the time, and Engfelt found her through her realtor. Bill says he was upset, but relieved to learn his sister is OK.

    Right now, she's living in a hotel as she deals with insurance and tries to rebuild her life.

