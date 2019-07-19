Solana Beach Fire Displaces 14 People

More than a dozen residents were displaced by a fire in Solana Beach overnight.

The fire erupted at an apartment complex just off Stevens Avenue near Via de la Valle at about 2 a.m.

The first firefighters on scene noticed smoke coming from the upstairs window and immediately called for backup units, Encinitas Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Spaulding said.

The fire was sparked in one unit and completely destroyed it, Spaulding said. A second unit next door also received damage and two units below sustained water damage.

The Encinitas Fire said 14 people were without a place to stay. The American Red Cross was called to asist with temporary living arrangements.

A Bomb/Arson Strike Team was called to investigate the cause of the fire.

No other information was available.

