Fallbrook High School will have extra security patrolling the campus Wednesday due to a social media threat that law enforcement does not believe to be credible, school officials said.

The threat made on the social media platform Snapchat was discovered on Tuesday, according to a message from Fallbrook High School. In the threat, a firearm was shown and a threat was made towards the school, though administrators did not provide any more specifics.

The school said the Snapchat account that posted the threat was created on Tuesday.

Law enforcement was notified and believed the threat not to be credible but security would be increased at the school on Wednesday as a result, the school said. Classes would go on as planned.

Fallbrook High School has had threats made against the campus in the past, at least one leading to the arrest of three of their students in 2017.

The campus was shut down after a photo showing a student posing with a gun inside a school bathroom made its rounds on social media. A loaded firearm was later found hidden in a classroom.

This year, unfounded threats of explosives at Bonsall and Fallbrook high schools placed both campuses on lockdown for what turned out to be a case of "swatting," or falsely reporting an emergency to authorities, triggering a law enforcement presence.

This week, a 14-year-old suspected of making online threats via social media to El Capitan High School in Lakeside was arrested.

Extra patrols were also added this week at Scripps Ranch High School in the city of San Diego due to a rumor circulating on social media of a shooting at the school.

