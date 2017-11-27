The white stuff is in Big Bear now just in time for Thanksgiving weekend!

Big Bear Snow Play, which has three full-length snow-tubing runs, opened for the winter season on Sunday.

The snowmaking systems have blanketed the ski area's runs with snow, and as winter continues, they expect to boast more than 20 feet of snow on up to eight runs.

Visitors can experience the man-made snow in the San Bernardino Mountains daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Snow tubing in Big Bear is expected to last through April, according to a news release.

