Snow Etiquette: CHP Gives Tips Amid Snowfall

Snow hit San Diego to kick off the new year, prompting the California Highway Patrol to warn drivers and residents of its potential dangers.

Julian reported 2.5” of snow, and the general amounts were anywhere from 1-3” on average, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

The snow is expected to stay on the ground throughout Tuesday.

CHP said there are limited public locations for San Diegans to enjoy the light snowfall.

The agency reminded residents that trespassing onto private property is not allowed and could lead to a citation or arrest.

The cold weather can create hazardous driving conditions, CHP said. Please use caution when driving on slippery or icy roadways.

The agency also said to only park in legal spaces. Blocking roadway access for emergency vehicles could cause problems in these conditions.

A Frost Advisory was issued for inland valleys until Wednesday morning, Parveen said. Temperatures could reach as low as 28°.