Cal Fire San Diego shared a map of the area scheduled for a prescribed burn on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Smoke may be visible Wednesday as fire agencies conduct wildfire-prevention burns in remote areas across the county.

Several prescribed burns were planned by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and Cal Fire for Mount Laguna, Santa Ysabel and the Palomar Mountain areas. Agencies warned that smoke may be visible nearby.

About 45 acres of land will be burned on Mount Laguna, along Los Huercos Road, smoke may be visible from Interstate 8, Alpine, Lyons Valley and Sunrise Highway, the USFS said.

In North County, firefighters will be conducting a pile burn along Palomar Mountain and smoke may be visible from Pamo Valley.

Cal Fire crews were conducting a burn near Highway 79 and Mesa Grande Road in Santa Ysabel, the agency said.

Prescribed burns are planned and are conducted during favorable weather conditions, according to the USFS. They are meant to reduce hazardous fuels that could lead to unplanned and extreme wildfires.

USFS said the burns serve other purposes as well, such as minimizing the spread of pests, promoting pant growth and improving habitat for endangered species.

Prescribed burns will continue through May 2019 at various times, according to USFS.