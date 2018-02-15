Reunited Smashing Pumpkins Announce SD Show

"Today is the greatest day I've ever known": Fans of the Smashing Pumpkins got some great (if not entirely unexpected) news Thursday morning as the alt-rock juggernauts announced a 36-city North American tour for mid-2018.
The Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour makes its way through Viejas Arena on Sept. 1, and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. PST. Visit the band's official website and LiveNation.com for tickets and more information.
The tour boasts a reunion of sorts: Three-fourths of the original Smashing Pumpkins band members -- frontman Billy Corgan, drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, and guitarist James Iha -- will play together onstage for the first time in nearly 20 years.
Notably absent is original bassist D'arcy Wretzky, who quit the band in 1999. A long-running feud between Wretzky and Corgan has been covered extensively in the blogosphere recently -- with each side blaming the other for the bassist's non-involvement in the reunion.
Nevertheless, the tour also coincides with the 30-year anniversary of the band's formation and shows will largely consist of Pumpkins material from their 1988-2000 albums "Gish," "Siamese Dream," "Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness," "Adore," and "Machina."
“Some 30 years ago, as the Smashing Pumpkins, James Iha and I began a musical journey in the cramped rear bedroom of my Father's house," Corgan said in a Live Nation press release. "And so it's magic to me that we're able to coalesce once more around the incredible Jimmy Chamberlin, to celebrate those songs we've made together."
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 North American Tour Dates
- July 12 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
- July 14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
- July 16 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
- July 17 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
- July 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
- July 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
- July 21 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
- July 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Aerna
- July 24 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
- July 25 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
- July 27 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
- July 28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
- July 29 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
- July 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
- Aug. 1 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
- Aug. 4 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
- Aug. 5 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
- Aug. 7 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
- Aug. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
- Aug. 11 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
- Aug. 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
- Aug. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
- Aug. 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
- Aug. 19 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
- Aug. 20 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
- Aug. 21 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
- Aug. 24 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
- Aug. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
- Aug. 27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
- Aug. 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
- Aug. 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
- Sept. 1 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
- Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
- Sept. 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
- Sept. 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
- Sept. 7 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center