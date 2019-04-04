Threatening Call Evacuates Lakeside Shopping Center

A threatening phone call to an employee of a Smart & Final store in Lakeside Thursday morning prompted the evacuation of the business and the shopping center where it’s located, officials said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said management at the Smart & Final store located at 13439 Camino Canada, near Los Coches Road, received an anonymous phone call at 8:45 a.m. from someone claiming there was a bomb on the property and it would allegedly detonate in the next hour.

The business was evacuated, as were surrounding stores, while officials investigated the threat and scoured the building. The shopping center also houses a bank, UPS store, and Subway restaurant and is near a Walmart Supercenter.

At around 9:40 a.m., the sheriff's department advised motorists to be aware of increased law enforcement activity around Los Coches Road and Camino Canada and to avoid the area until further notice.

At 10:10 a.m., the SDSO said the area was clear.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.