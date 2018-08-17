Small Wildfire Temporarily Threatens Homes in San Marcos

A small brush fire temporarily threatened several structures Friday when it ignited along a road near homes in San Marcos.

The brush fire started just before 9:10 a.m. as a small spot on an embankment near State Route 78 and S. Santa Fe Road in San Marcos, fire dispatch officials said.

The fire climbed up the small slope towards homes on De Leone Road and ignited a pine tree.

One resident was temporarily evacuated but has returned home, the San Marcos Fire Department said.

Crews quickly tempered flames and by 9:40 a.m. were monitoring any hot spots that remained.

The cause of the fire was not known.

No other information was available.

