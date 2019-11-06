A rendering of the "small-format" Target store expected to open in 2020 in Spring Valley.

A new, small-format Target store planned last year for San Diego's Spring Valley community will open this weekend, a tad ahead of schedule.

Last December, the retail giant announced it would open a "small-format" store at 935 Sweetwater Road, near the Jamacha Road intersection in East County. The stored was projected to debut in early 2020.

Now, that Target run in Spring Valley is closer than ever.

Target confirmed the 48,000-square-foot store will officially open to the public on Sunday. The company has hired approximately 90 team members to staff the location, which, according to a Target rep, offers "a product selection that's tailored for local residents and visitors."

'Small-Format' Target Store to Open in Spring Valley

A "small-format" Target store is set to open next year in Spring Valley, joining a growing list of new locations that include Targets in Ocean Beach and North Park. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018)

In addition to household necessities, personal care products, apparel, and grab-and-go groceries, the Spring Valley store also offers in-store pick-up for customers who order their things online.

The Spring Valley store marks Target's fourth small-format location in the San Diego area, part of the company’s master plan to open these smaller-scale stores in dense urban neighborhoods – namely places where a full-size Target store may not fit. These smaller stores aim to offer an assortment of products that cater specifically to the community in which the store stands.

Small-format Target locations in San Diego County include an existing one in South Park, one in North Park and another in Ocean Beach, an 18,000-square-foot store that opened on Newport Avenue over the summer.

The small-format Target store openings have stirred some controversy in San Diego County communities, as some locals worry about competition from the big box retailer impacting small businesses. Residents who support the openings have said they're happy to add a quick, convenient shopping option to their communities.

Sunday's grand opening for this newest store begins at 8 a.m.