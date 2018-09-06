Small Fire Sparks Underneath I-5 in Old Town

Firefighters are responding to a small brush fire underneath Interstate 5 in Old Town.

The fire started around 6:40 a.m. underneath the freeway bridge near Congress and Mason streets, fire officials said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were working to extinguish the blaze, which was burning in a confined space.

There were no injuries and no evacuations ordered, fire officials said. It was not clear if the fire was threatening any structures.

Caltrans was responding to aid with traffic management.

No other information was available.

