Small Fire Sparks Underneath I-5 in Old Town - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Small Fire Sparks Underneath I-5 in Old Town

By Christina Bravo

Published 54 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Small Fire Sparks Underneath I-5 in Old Town
    Monica Garske
    San Diego Fire Rescue-Department.

    Firefighters are responding to a small brush fire underneath Interstate 5 in Old Town. 

    The fire started around 6:40 a.m. underneath the freeway bridge near Congress and Mason streets, fire officials said. 

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were working to extinguish the blaze, which was burning in a confined space.

    There were no injuries and no evacuations ordered, fire officials said. It was not clear if the fire was threatening any structures. 

    Caltrans was responding to aid with traffic management. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices