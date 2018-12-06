Drivers Delayed by Flooded Roads Across County

Multiple rescues were underway on Coast Highway in Oceanside as pooling rainwater grew into a small, sidewalk-to-sidewalk river stretching several blocks and stopped cars in their tracks.

A small car first became disabled in the middle an intersection, but that didn't stop other drivers from trying to make it through.

Another car was seen near the side of the street and a crew with a life raft was helping the driver to safety. A low-sitting Corvette was also seen stopped in the roadway for several minutes.

The pool nearly swallowed a Volkswagen coupe. At one point, water was up to its door handles, CHP officers at the scene said.

The cars remained where they were stopped, hazard lights flashing, waiting for the flooding to subside or a tow truck to take them away.

At one point, an SUV towing a surfer riding in the wake cruised down the road.

The city of Oceanside said the following roads were closed:

Vista Way at Coast Highway

Cassidy at Coast Highway

Vista Way and Valley Glen

College and Vista Way

Calle Montecito

Flooding was reported in several other areas of the county. At around 5:15 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning until 8:30 p.m. and said locations likely to flood include Chula Vista, El Cajon, National City, La Mesa, Poway, Imperial Beach, Ramona, Coronado, Alpine, and Mission Valley.

According to the CHP, the following highways experienced flooding but were not closed:

State Route 94 at 30th Street in Golden Hill

I-15/SR-94 interchange in South Park

28th Street on-ramp to northbound I-15 in South Park

Westbound SR-78 at Melrose Way in Vista

Westbound SR-78 at the I-15 connector in Oceanside

Hacienda Drive at La Tortuga Drive in Vista

The Sheriff's Department said both directions of State Route 94 in Rancho Jamul were closed.

The city of Coronado said 1st Street and A Avenue was flooded, and said the intersection of Pomona Avenue, 10th Street and Glorietta was not closed but should be avoided.

Carlsbad police closed lanes of eastbound Carlsbad Village from Harding Street to I-5, and shut down Marron Road and Jefferson Street.

The city of San Marcos said Via Vera Cruz and Discovery Street were closed due to flooding, as well as Bent Avenue at San Marcos Boulevard and Discovery Street. Click here for closure updates in San Marcos.

An NBC 7 viewer in Chula Vista said E Street at Bonita road was flooded.

Flooding was also reported in Vista and Fallbrook.

Check out NBC 7's live traffic map to see what highways you should avoid.