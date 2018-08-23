Small Businesses Say Short-Term Rentals Regulations Hurt Their Bottom Line

Businesses say the ordinance will hurt their bottom line. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez has more. (Published 5 hours ago)

Local business owners are fighting back against San Diego's short-term rental ordinance that limits rentals at primary residences to a maximum of six months per year.

Many small businesses say the city failed to make an informed decision on this matter.

They said it's all about economic impact. Beach cities in San Diego County rely on tourism from around the country and the world to keep shops and restaurants open.

Fewer lodging means fewer people and less foot traffic.

“We encourage them to do some research to find out what this really means,” Share San Diego’s Jonah Mechanic said. “What percentage of the inventory would be affected? How will it be affected? What will be the economic impact to locals and visitors? They never did that.”

Share San Diego, a group of Airbnb, HomeAway/VRBO hosts and business owners opposing short-term rental limits, said it will be at every grocery store and other public spaces collecting signatures of those opposed to the new ordinance.

The short-term rental debate has been a discussed for years. Long-time residents of beach communities have complained that rentals attract rowdy crowds. Business owners are also saying losing lodging for tourist will have a significant impact on their ability to stay afloat.

Supporters said tourism isn't the only plus.

They say short-term rentals allowed visitors to be closer to the water, and rely fewer on cars to get to the beach, freeing up parking and easing congestion for locals who want to visit the beach.