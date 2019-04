Firefighters are responding to a small brush fire in Santee.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. along the San Diego River near state Route 52 at W. Hills Parkway.

Crews with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, the Heartland Fire-Rescue Department and the Santee Fire Department were responding.

No other information was available.

