San Marcos Brush Fire Quickly Halted at 3 Acres

A small brush fire in San Marcos burned close to homes. Firefighters had the blaze halted at 3 acres in less than an hour.

Fire crews quickly tackled a brush fire near Cal State San Marcos that had the potential to grow rapidly amid Red Flag Warning weather conditions Friday.

The fire started near Plateau Avenue and S. Twin Oaks Valley Road north of the university at about 3:40 a.m. Both Cal Fire San Diego and the San Marcos Fire Department responded to tackle the blaze.

Just over 30 minutes after it was first reported, Cal Fire San Diego said the fire was out.

San Diego Gas & Electric reported that nearly 3,000 customers in the same area were without power just minutes before fire crews were called to the scene. SDG&E crews were investigating the cause of the outage and there was no word if it was related to the fire.

Without an evacuation order, neighbors nearby were prepared to evacuate. Some neighbors woke others up to alert them to the fire, according to resident Joseph McDowell.

Fortunately, evacuations weren't necessary but McDowell said he was prepared either way.

"We have our go-bags and water prepared and candles and we were ready if we had to evacuate what to do and the documents we needed to bring with us," McDowell said.

First Alert Weather SDG&E Cuts Power to More Than 7K as Santa Ana Winds Ramp Up

He was so grateful for how large of a response was sent to battle the fire.

"We’re really excited to see that everyone came to help them all out. They jumped on it so that it wouldn’t spread," he said.

Some firefighters would remain on scene through the morning to investigate and mop up hot spots.

A Red Flag Warning went into effect at 5 a.m. Thursday and was scheduled until 5 p.m. Friday. During that time, the combination of gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity that make the perfect conditions for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly.

A High Wind Warning was also in effect until 2 a.m. due to offshore Santa Ana winds that were whipping through mountain passes.

NBC 7's Sheena Parveen said that winds were in the mid-30s in San Marcos shortly after the blaze erupted.

Fire agencies staffed up Thursday to prepare for the hazardous conditions, including Cal Fire San Diego, which brought in an extra air tanker to the Ramona Air Base on Wednesday. The agency added an additional eight engines, four water tenders and a helicopter to help in any firefight that arises.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.