Small Brush Fire Along SR-67 in Lakeside Causes Slowing

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A small fire ignited in brush near the San Vicente Creek in Lakeside Tuesday morning. 

    The Lakeside Department responded to the brush fire near Vine Street and Timber Road at about 6 a.m. 

    The spot had burned about a no more than 30-square-foot patch and was moving at a slow rate of spread. Crews had it out in under an hour.

    The fire was near State Route 67 and was causing some slowing in northbound lanes, according to NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews. 

    Cal Fire San Diego sent a full response to assist Lakeside Fire and the San Diego Sheriff's Department. 

    There was no word on a cause. 

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

