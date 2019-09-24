Small Brush Fire Along SR-67 in Lakeside Causes Slowing

A small fire ignited in brush near the San Vicente Creek in Lakeside Tuesday morning.

The Lakeside Department responded to the brush fire near Vine Street and Timber Road at about 6 a.m.

The spot had burned about a no more than 30-square-foot patch and was moving at a slow rate of spread. Crews had it out in under an hour.

The fire was near State Route 67 and was causing some slowing in northbound lanes, according to NBC 7 Traffic Anchor Ashley Matthews.

Cal Fire San Diego sent a full response to assist Lakeside Fire and the San Diego Sheriff's Department.

There was no word on a cause.

No other information was available.

