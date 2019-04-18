A slurry seal is a mix of asphalt, sand and rock that’s used to coat over areas of a road and can be an alternative to resurfacing an entire street – something that takes more time and money and can be an inconvenience to commuters and residents.

Joe Hlebica prefers riding a bicycle through his Normal Heights neighbourhood instead of driving a car. He says the condition of San Diego’s roads is worse than when he used to live here in the 1990s.

The San Diego City Council approved more than $23 million for the maintenance of 240 miles of roads including a section of Normal Heights. The funds come from revenue raised through the SB 1 gas tax.

That money will fund slurry seals, spokesperson Anthony Santacroce told NBC 7, with only a little going toward resurfacing.

Block Long Crack in Road Found in Normal Heights

In this clip, NBC 7's Danny Freeman uses his camera to document a continuous crack in a road in Normal Heights - just one of the streets in San Diego that need repair after a unusually busy winter rainy season. (Published 20 minutes ago)

“Just like you would do regular maintenance on your car to avoid larger issues, it’s a cost effective way to maintain our roads,” Santacroce said.

Hlebica may be sceptical that slurry seal will solve the problem he said just seeing city crews working on the roads will give him some peace of mind.

City crews will be working on the roads beginning this summer through 2020.