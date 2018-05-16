Fire Damages Home in Skyline - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Fire Burns at El Cajon Recycling Center
logo_sd_2x

Fire Damages Home in Skyline

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Home Damaged by Fire in Skyline

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battled a house fire Wednesday in Skyline that spread into the backyard and into the grassy area behind the home. 

    The fire was reported at a one-story home on Tuther Way just before 1 p.m. and was still active more than an hour later with firefighters attempting to break holes in the home's roof to help ventilate. 

    The neighborhood is located south of Imperial Avenue and east of 69th Street.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices