Fire Damages Home in Skyline

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battled a house fire Wednesday in Skyline that spread into the backyard and into the grassy area behind the home.

The fire was reported at a one-story home on Tuther Way just before 1 p.m. and was still active more than an hour later with firefighters attempting to break holes in the home's roof to help ventilate.

The neighborhood is located south of Imperial Avenue and east of 69th Street.

No other information was available.

