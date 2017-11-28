Skydiver Injured in 'Hard Landing': Cal Fire

Video from Newschopper 7 over a skydiving company on Otay Lakes Road, Tuesday Nov. 28, 2017.

A skydiver suffered moderate injuries during a "hard landing" Tuesday, Cal Fire officials said.



Firefighters arrived at the location of Skydive San Diego on Otay Lakes Road just before 11:30 a.m.

Newschopper 7 captured video of several emergency vehicles on the landing field. An ambulance left the location with lights flashing.

CalFire officials said the call was regarding an injured skydiver.

A man described as in his mid-30s suffered moderate injuries during a hard landing, Cal Fire spokesperson Isaac Sanchez said.

He was taken to Sharp Memorial Hospital by ambulance, Sanchez said.

This is the second incident this week for the company Skydive San Diego.

On Sunday, an instructor landed in rocky terrain and suffered a broken leg and ankle. The instructor was helping a student who lost stability in a freefall, according to a company spokesperson.

The student landed safely.