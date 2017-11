A female skydiver was injured in Jamul Sunday, according to Calfire. The victim was transported by air to Scripps Mercy Hospital around 4:20 p.m. while complaining of leg pain.

The area where the skydiver landed, near the 13000 block of Otay Lakes Rd., was difficult for rescuers to access.

The woman's injuries are considered serious.

Check back on this breaking story for updates.