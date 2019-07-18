Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk can add another skill to his resume: craft brewing.

Hawk and his company, Birdhouse Skateboards, has teamed up with Black Plague Brewing in Oceanside – a skater-owned brewery he’s known to frequent and support – to concoct a new beer dubbed the “Tony Hawps IPA.”

It’s the first time Hawk has delved into the world of craft brewing and he’s pretty excited about it.

“Never imagined I’d get to help ‘design’ a new beer, but my life keeps taking unexpected – and delightful – turns,” Hawk wrote in a message posted to Instagram.

He went on to describe the brew as a “smooth, clear American IPA with intense citrus & floral aroma, low bitterness & a crisp, refreshing finish…according to the brewmaster.”

The IPA will debut at the Black Plague taproom located at 2550 Jason Court this Saturday. In the meantime, the brewery has unveiled a promotional video on social media that shows Hawk arriving at the brewery on his skateboard and getting to work.

Alongside the brewmasters – including the brand’s masked “Plague Doctor” – Hawk is shown smelling hops, giving a “thumbs up” and hopping up onto the barrel system. Eventually, the beer is poured from the taps and canned on the production line. Hawk, of course, then gets to toast with a cold one.

According to Black Plague, the Tony Hawps IPA is brewed with Simcoe and Amarillo hops, which give it a “resinous pine foundation.” It is dry-hopped with Citra and Centennial hops, which result in orange citrus aromas, with hints of fresh grapefruit.

In addition to being on tap at the tasting room, Black Plague said the IPA will also be available at select bars, restaurants, and retail stores throughout Southern California.

Jordan Hoffart, pro skateboarder and president of Black Plague Brewing, said in a press release Thursday that this collaboration with Hawk is an exciting new way for the icon to “create something authentic to connect with skate fans and skateboarders.”

“His level of dedication to his craft is unmatched and that is something that unites us in our journey as well,” Hoffart said. “The beer needed to be light and crushable after a skate session while also having enough heft to be your go-to when you are ready to party.”

The brewery calls Hawk a “brand ambassador” for his ongoing support of the business.

Black Plague was founded in 2015 and won a gold medal this past June at the San Diego International Beer Competition for its American-style hazy pale ale, Hazy Scandal. Karl Strauss Distributing distributes the brand’s draft beer and 6-packs throughout Southern California.

The independent, small business is one of nearly 130 craft breweries that currently make up the San Diego Brewers Guild.

According to Black Plague’s mantra, the craft brewer “represents the misfits, underdogs, rebels, rule-breakers, and all those who strive to be better, stand out from the crowd and follow their true passion.”

In addition to Hawk, the brewery’s other brand ambassadors deeply rooted in the skateboarding world include pro skateboarders Nyjah Huston, Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, Matt Berger, Manny Santiago, Paul Hart, and many more.