OB Skateboarders Think They're Busted, Officer Surprises Them - NBC 7 San Diego
OLY-SD

OB Skateboarders Think They're Busted, Officer Surprises Them

A San Diego police officer shows off his moves

By Danielle Radin

Published at 4:26 PM PST on Feb 21, 2018 | Updated at 8:10 PM PST on Feb 21, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		1311933
    2
    Germany    		127524
    3
    Canada    		96722
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    OB Skateboarders Think They're Busted, Officer Surprises Them

    NBC 7's Danielle Radin talks to a man who captured a rare moment on his smart phone. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018)

    Skateboarders in Ocean Beach shared a special moment with a San Diego Police Department officer after he tried to do some tricks on one of their boards.

    Ocean Beach resident Derek Smith, 28, saw the event happen from his window on Bacon Street and took cell phone video, which he posted to Facebook Monday.

    "I've lived in Ocean Beach for seven years and I've seen the gamut of everything with the cops. But I don't think I've ever seen a cop do a kickflip, or at least attempt," Smith laughed.  

    Smith said he watched as the officer approached the group of skateboarders Monday. 

    "At first I thought he was telling them to move along because that's what they do a lot of the time in that area," said Smith. "I thought there might be an altercation between the cop and the kids. Next thing I know I look down and he's on the skateboard." 

    In the video, you can see the officer in his uniform trying his luck at skateboarding tricks with a decked out board.

    The officer tries to flip the board a few times, even watching one of the skateboarders execute the move perfectly. Unable to stick a landing, the officer then fist bumps the owner of the board. 

    "It's good to see some of the community outreach going on there," Smith said of the officer. "In OB, they tend to be more relaxed but it's good to see the effort." 

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices