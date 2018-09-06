A framed photo of David Flores sits near the site where his body was found.

A skateboarder found dead in the middle of the road near Chula Vista's Discovery Park had alcohol and marijuana in his system when he died, according to the autopsy report released Wednesday.

David Flores-Rodriguez, 23, was found dead on June 17 at 4:15 a.m. on Buena Vista Way near East H Street.

His death was ruled an accident in the autopsy report released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

An off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent found Flores-Rodriguez in the road and called for help.

Memorial for Skateboarder Found Dead on Chula Vista Street

The 23-year-old victim was identified as David Flores-Rodriguez.

When she stopped to make sure the man was OK, she realized he was a former student.

"I was on the phone with 911 when I was going to start CPR," the woman, who did not want to be identified, said. "When I looked at this young man I noticed he had been my student in seventh grade."

Police arrived and attempted life-saving efforts, but Flores-Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy report listed injuries to his pelvis, lungs, liver, ribs, and spleen.

It also noted alcohol and cannabinoids were in his system at the time of his death. His blood alcohol content level (BAC) was .10 percent.

In California, it's illegal to operate a regular passenger vehicle with a BAC of.08 percent or higher. It's at that level that a person's judgment, concentration, coordination and reaction time become impaired.

At the time, Chula Vista police said that it appears the victim was riding a skateboard when he was hit by a car but the driver may not have been aware of the collision.