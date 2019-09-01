Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted of killing U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, returned to prison Sunday after being treated for stab wounds, according to Sirhan's laywer and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Sirhan, 75, is serving a life sentence at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility about 25 miles southeast of downtown San Diego. In February 2016, the California Parole Board denied Sirhan parole for the 15th time.

A fellow inmate at the facility in Otay Mesa stabbed Sirhan on Friday, according to officials. Cal Fire medics transported Sirhan to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest for treatment.

