Truck Crashes Into Massive Sinkhole on National City Street

A pickup truck was damaged and nearby homes flooded when a sinkhole opened up along a National City street before dawn on Wednesday.

Water flooded Delta Street near Scott Drive just before 6 a.m. The neighborhood is west of Interstate 805 and Palm Avenue, north of Division Street.

Firefighters responded but had to wait until water crews arrived to turn off the water.

Neighbors told an NBC 7 news crew that at least two homes were flooded. From Newschopper 7, the water appeared to reach Fig Court to the south.

Just before 7 a.m., crews City of San Diego Public Utilities Department arrived and began work to determine the cause of the flooding.





A 12-inch, concrete water main broke, affecting 30 customers, according to Supervising Public Information Officer Arian Collins.

San Diego city employees are making the repairs because the broken pipe runs near the line between San Diego and National City.

Collins said water service may be restored by 7 p.m. To help customers in the meantime, a water wagon will be on site to provide water for cooking, drinking and other needs.

