Single-Engine Plane Crashes Near Gillespie Field

Three men were taken to the hospital with major trauma. NBC 7's Alex Presha reports.

A single-engine plane crashed into a parking lot near Gillespie Field sending three men to the hospital with major trauma injuries, according to the Heartland Fire and Rescue Department.





On Sunday morning, the crash occurred in the 1900 block of Gillespie Way and Weld Boulevard just before 10 a.m.

The plane had just left Gillespie Field when it experienced mechanical problems shortly after takeoff. The pilot tried to go back to the airport, but could not make it.

The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed that two of the victims onboard the craft are HBPD officers. The other victim is a relative.

El Cajon police temporarily shut down traffic and advised people to avoid the area following the incident.





The plane was on fire, which was knocked down by firefighters, and hazmat was requested for the fuel spill.

The identies and medical conditions of the victims has yet to be released. The victims are currently being held in San Diego's Sharp Memorial Hospital for medical care.

No one on the ground was hurt.

No further information is available, check back for updates.