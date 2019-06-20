Sig Alert: Crash Involving Reported Wrong-Way Driver on I-805

A Sig Alert has been issued in the South Bay after a two-car crash involving a possible wrong-way driver on Interstate 805, officials said.

California Highway Patrol was called about a car traveling northbound in southbound lanes on I-805 near San Ysidro Boulevard at about 5:05 a.m.

About 10 minutes later, medics were responding to a two-car crash north of state Route 905 junction that involved a reported wrong-way driver, CHP said.

Officials said there were injuries but did not provide any other details. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said 30 crew members were assigned to the scene.

Two southbound lanes of I-805 near Palm Avenue were shut down to traffic and a Sig Alert was issued at about 5:35 a.m.

CalTrans cameras showed traffic backup building in the area near the crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.