Coronado Bridge Closed Due to Police Activity

A SigAlert has been issued for northbound and southbound transitions from Interstate 5 to the Coronado Bay Bridge, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday morning.

Police activity has prompted the closure of the main route between downtown San Diego and Coronado.

Eastbound traffic across the bridge has been closed at the toll plaza.

Commuters are advised to access Coronado through the Strand, Coronado police said.

The closure began at approximately 6:40 a.m. By 7:30 a.m., the SigAlert was issued.