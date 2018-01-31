Pursuit Suspect Smashes into Bus Head-On on SR-76

NBC 7's Dave Summers is at the scene where the 23-year-old pursuit suspect had to be rescued from the wreck after his SUV caufght on fire. (Published 26 minutes ago)

A pursuit along State Route 76 ended when the suspect vehicle crashed head-on into a bus and burst into flames, according to sheriff's deputies.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputies were in pursuit of the SUV on the highway westbound near Pala Casino at around 4:16 p.m. before it crashed head-on into an oncoming North County Transit District (NCTD) bus.

The pursuit began when deputies spotted 23-year-old Cesar Lopez about two miles away in the Pala Casino parking lot, according to the SDSO. Lopez matched the description of a wanted felon considered armed and dangerous and his 1999 Dodge Durango matched an alert for a suspect vehicle.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop and Lopez sped off.

Responds City Council Members Call for Water Department Audit

As the pursuit continued onto SR-76, Lopez reached speeds of approximately 80 mph. When he tried to navigate a blind turn in the highway he lost control of his SUV and drifted into the westbound lane.



The SUV became engulfed in flames after colliding with the bus and Lopez became trapped inside, deputies said.

After the flames went out, the driver remained trapped in the SUV for nearly an hour. Firefighters were seen cutting away the roof of the vehicle so that they could get to him.

Deputies said a handgun was found in Lopez' SUV while firefighters extricated him. Suspected methamphetamine and checks, identification cards, a passport and other suspected stolen items were also found.

Lopez was transported to the hospital with a broken arm and burn injuries.

It was later determined that Lopez was on parole for felonious theft and had two felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant.

He was arrested and charged with multiple felonies related to the pursuit.

SR-76 was closed in both directions near Pala Del Norte as a result of the crash but was expected to open at around 9 p.m., according to deputies.

A driver and one passenger were on board the bus at the time of the crash and both were transported to Palomar Medical Center, according to NCTD's Kimberly Wall.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) is investigating the crash.



No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.