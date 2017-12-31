The ramp connecting two freeways in Mission Valley remained closed Sunday afternoon after a car crashed through a guardrail and became engulfed in flames near Hotel Circle.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the crash on the ramp connecting eastbound Interstate 8 to southbound State Route 163 at about 1030 a.m. Sunday.

The car crashed through a guardrail and landed on the Hotel Circle roadway nearby before igniting in flames, CHP said.

Two people were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Due to the crash, the connector ramp was blocked off at about 10:50 a.m. and a Sig Alert was issued indefinitely.

The scene was cleared by 12:45 p.m., according to Caltrans' Twitter page.

CHP said Caltrans would need to fix a section of railing that was broken off by the collision.

It was not clear what caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway. CHP is conducting an investigation.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.