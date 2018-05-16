Siblings of USD Student Killed on Freeway Vow to Fight for Justice

Community activists in Vista say the Captain of the Sheriff’s Dept. substation is backing out of a promise to form a citizen’s advisory panel after several high profile incidents involving his deputies. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda reports from Vista. (Published 3 hours ago)

The circumstances surrounding the death of a 19-year-old USD student struck and killed by two vehicles while walking on a Clairemont area freeway over the weekend are still a mystery.

On Tuesday two of her siblings vowed to continue fighting for justice for their baby sister, Stella Yeh.

"The police are doing everything they can to bring justice to our baby and we're not gonna stop until Stella has justice," Stella's sister McKenna McGarry Limentani said.

Yeh was walking on southbound Interstate 805 south of State Route 52 when she was struck by an oncoming car, a law enforcement official said. The crash occurred just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

USD Student Hit and Killed by 2 Cars on I-805

The crash happened early Saturday morning. NBC 7's Gaby Rodriguez reports (Published Monday, May 14, 2018)

Her friends told NBC 7 she was with them in Point Loma and got into a ride share to head back to her dorm and somehow ended up on foot on the freeway.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Yeh was a second-year student at the University of San Diego majoring in Behavioral Neuroscience with the College of Arts and Sciences, according to the university.

Limentani and Stella's brother Harrison McGarry said she was the light of the family's life, They said she started to leave a mark on others at an early age, volunteering with children and tutoring them.

"Just everything about her was magnetic," Limentani said. "She drew people in with her infectious smile and beautiful heart."

Her siblings said she loved the outdoors, the beach and especially sunsets on a Friday night.



A memorial service was held Monday afternoon during a daily mass at USD's Founders Chapel and her friends and classmates gathered and released balloons at the beach at sunset in her remembrance.