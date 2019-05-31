Shots Fired Outside Multi-Million Dollar Mansion in La jolla

A wild party vacation-rental mansion in La Jolla ends with shots fired. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published 3 hours ago)

The San Diego Police Department is investigating an incident that happened at a multi-million-dollar mansion in La Jolla early Friday morning.

SDPD said gunshots were fired outside of the home where an argument broke out during a party with dozens of guests.

The home is listed on Airbnb and neighbors are voicing concerns about problems tied to the vacation rental home.

“I was woken up by the noise, excessive noise. I came out here, and I heard five gunshots,” said Victor Hsieh, who lives directly across the home.

The home is located on the 9600 block of Blackgold Road in the upscale La Jolla Farms neighborhood.

Police got the call at 4:26 a.m. and when they arrived they found shell casings on the street. Police said nobody was injured and so far, there have been no arrests.

Hsieh said the home has been listed on Airbnb’s web page for about a year, and that he sees a constant turnover of renters. In this case, he says there were dozens of people that scattered when police arrived.

“I was scared. I was really scared after hearing gunshots. I’ve never heard gunshots in this neighborhood,” said Hsieh.

Airbnb issued this statement to NBC 7 saying:

“The safety of our community and their neighbors is of the utmost importance to us. The users associated with this reservation have been suspended from our platform as we urgently investigate, and we stand ready to support San Diego PD.”

Molly Weedn, a spokesperson for Airbnb, said the owner of the home has been notified about the incident.

The home is listed on the Airbnb website as a "Spectacular 12-million-dollar beach mansion, Clear Ocean View." The home has eight bedrooms, 16 beds, five-and-a-half bathrooms, a pool, tennis and basketball courts, and more. It currently rents for $795 a night.

The incident has once again sparked debate over problems associated with vacation rentals.

“It can be traumatic because those of us who have young kids in the neighborhood fear for their safety,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

He wants the city to take notice as it considers future regulations.

“It’s very disappointing when you hear about incidents for transients, people coming, short term vacation rentals. It shouldn’t be a quick way to make a buck, to bring dangerous individuals are un-vetted to our delightful neighborhood,” said the neighbor.