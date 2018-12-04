Shots Fired Near Ocean View Boulevard

Moments after shots were fired outside of a Shelltown market Tuesday, two men ran from the scene.

San Diego police were called to Lew's Market on Imperial at 33rd Street just before 11:30 a.m.

At least a dozen police patrol cars responded.

A gun was recovered in some bushes near the market, SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp said.

The community is south of State Route 94 and east of Interstate 15.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.