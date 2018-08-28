Shots Fired Into Encinitas 7-Eleven - NBC 7 San Diego
Shots Fired Into Encinitas 7-Eleven

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 33 minutes ago

    The windows of a 7-Eleven were shattered when at least one person opened fire into the convenience store in Encinitas late Monday. 

    Investigators are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired two rounds into the 7-Eleven on Santa Fe Drive near Interstate 5, east of Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, at about 11:20 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff's Department said.

    No one was hurt in the shooting.

    Witnesses told deputies they saw a dark-colored two-door sedan get onto northbound I-5, SDSO said. It was not clear how many people were in the car at the time of the shooting. 

    Detectives from the North Coastal Narcotics and Gang Division responded to handle the investigation. No arrests have been made, SDSO said. 

