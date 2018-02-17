Shots Fired in Escondido, 3 Detained

Escondido police are going door to door looking for witnesses after a report of shots fired in Escondido. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

Police investigated reports of shots fired in Escondido Saturday, discovering shell casings near a liquor store and detaining three people for questioning.

The Escondido Police Department (EPD) received reports of gunfire around 2 p.m. at Escondido Boulevard and West 8th Street. Witnesses said they heard shots and saw several men running from the area.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings scattered about and began searching the area by ground and air. Police officers also took K-9 units door-to-door in search of anyone connected to the shooting.

Three men were detained outside some nearby businesses. The EPD said the men matched descriptions of the shooting suspects given by witnesses.

No one was hurt in the incident. It is unclear, at this point, what prompted the shooting.