Shots Fired in Escondido, 3 Detained - NBC 7 San Diego
WATCH LIVE: 
Olympics: Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing...
OLY-SD

Shots Fired in Escondido, 3 Detained

Officers found shell casings along West 8th Street and soon detained three men in connection with the gunfire

By NBC 7 Staff

Published at 3:08 PM PST on Feb 17, 2018 | Updated at 5:11 PM PST on Feb 17, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99725
    2
    Germany    		94417
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Shooting Investigation Underway in Escondido

    Escondido police are going door to door looking for witnesses after a report of shots fired in Escondido. (Published Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018)

    Police investigated reports of shots fired in Escondido Saturday, discovering shell casings near a liquor store and detaining three people for questioning.

    The Escondido Police Department (EPD) received reports of gunfire around 2 p.m. at Escondido Boulevard and West 8th Street. Witnesses said they heard shots and saw several men running from the area.

    When officers arrived, they found shell casings scattered about and began searching the area by ground and air. Police officers also took K-9 units door-to-door in search of anyone connected to the shooting.

    Three men were detained outside some nearby businesses. The EPD said the men matched descriptions of the shooting suspects given by witnesses.

    No one was hurt in the incident. It is unclear, at this point, what prompted the shooting.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices