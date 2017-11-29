Reports of Shots Fired in College Area - NBC 7 San Diego
Reports of Shots Fired in College Area

    Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the College area of San Diego.

    A woman was hanging Christmas lights near the intersection Streamview Drive and Lynn Street when she believed she heard gunshots, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officer Robert Heims said.

    A witness told police shots were being fired between two vehicles.

    SDPD said blood was found but no victims or suspects had been located.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Published 58 minutes ago

