Reports of Shots Fired in College Area

Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the College area of San Diego.

A woman was hanging Christmas lights near the intersection Streamview Drive and Lynn Street when she believed she heard gunshots, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officer Robert Heims said.

A witness told police shots were being fired between two vehicles.

SDPD said blood was found but no victims or suspects had been located.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.