Shots Fired Causes Panic at Rancho San Diego Movie Theater

A panic was caused at a movie theater in Rancho San Diego after a man fired gunshots during a confrontation outside.

Three boys ran into the Regal Edwards Rancho San Diego on Jamacha Road at about midnight with claims that a man was firing shots outside. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said several people inside the theater called 911 to report a shooter.

The boys, whose ages were not disclosed, told SDSO they were in the parking lot when they got into an argument with a man in the passenger’s seat of a four-door silver or gray car.

During the confrontation, the man pulled out a handgun and fired at least two rounds into the air, sending the boys running into the movie theater. SDSO said bullet casings were found in the parking lot.

Deputies searched the theater and surrounding shopping center but did not find anyone suffering from gunshot wounds, SDSO said. No injuries were reported.

No suspects were in custody. A description was not provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 858-565-5200.