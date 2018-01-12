Raw video from NBC 7 of the aftermath of an officer-involved shooting near Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and Main Street in Barrio Logan. A driver in a stolen truck was hurt. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A driver was hurt in an officer-involved shooting Friday near a trolley station in Barrio Logan after police tried to pull over the driver, who was in a truck that had been reported stolen.

San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers descended on Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and Main Street, near Harbor Drive, just after 7 a.m. The location is near the popular Northgate Gonzalez Markets, the Barrio Logan Trolley Station and the Coronado Bridge.

Police officers had received reports of a stolen vehicle in the area and tried to pull over the person behind the wheel.

Witness Rose Santos told NBC 7 the driver fled and officers fired at the truck. The driver kept going, crashing the white pickup truck into a pole near the Cesar E. Chavez Campus and Barrio Logan Trolley Station at Main Street and Harbor Drive. The side of the pickup truck was labeled with the logo, "Neal Electric."

After the crash, Santos said she and her boyfriend saw the driver jump out of the truck. Police chased the driver on foot; the driver fell and police tackled the suspect to the ground.

At this point, it is unclear if the suspect was wounded by the gunfire or in the struggle after the foot chase. No officers were hurt in the incident.

At the location where the truck crashed, NBC 7 news crews also spotted a San Diego police patrol SUV with its passenger window shattered and two bullet holes in the windshield.

About a half-mile away, at Sampson Street and Harbor Drive, police officers roped off a second scene where they were collecting shell casings and other evidence. SDPD Chief Shelley Zimmerman was being briefed at that scene.

Meanwhile, trolley service at the nearby Barrio Logan Trolley Station was temporarily halted. The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System said it would operate a bus bridge on the UC San Diego Blue Line between 12th Street and Imperial Avenue and 8th Street.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.