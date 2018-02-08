San Diego police are looking for a man who used a shotgun to rob an adult bookstore in Mission Hills Wednesday.

The man walked into the Adult Depot on Pacific Highway and Bandini Street just after 5:30 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a shotgun, police said.

The man demanded cash and the clerk complied.

The suspect left with cash and magazines from the store, using a car to travel northbound on Pacific Highway.

The man, considered to be about 25 years old, was wearing a dark colored baseball hat, a flannel shirt and dark colored pants, police said.

Anyone with information can call the SDPD's non-emergency phone line at (619) 531-2000 or (858) 484-3154.



