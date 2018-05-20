Shot Fired During Home Invasion Robbery in Eastlake

One shot was fired during a home invasion robbery Saturday night in Eastlake, police said.

The robbery took place around 10:30 p.m. in the neighborhood next to Otay Ranch Town Center, according to the Chula Vista Police Department (CVPD).

Two suspects robbed the house and one shot was fired outside the home on Claret Cup Drive, Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo said.

No one was injured in the shooting and it was unclear if the shot came from the suspects or victim, police said.

Several items were recovered during the search for the suspects, but the two got way, Grippo said.



