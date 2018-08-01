What to Know Short-term rentals include a home or portion of a home listed on a home sharing service that hosts someone for less than 30 days.

As of December 2017, there were more than 14,000 active listings within the city of San Diego, according to a privately funded study.

Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, La Jolla and Downtown have the highest number of active short-term rentals.

The San Diego City Council will meet Wednesday for a final vote on regulations passed two weeks ago on who can operate a short-term rental within city limits but the special meeting will not be without opposition.

Despite passing strict short-term vacation rental (STVR) regulations in a 6-3 vote on July 17, the San Diego City Council must read and approve the regulations once more before the ordinance can become law.

At the last city council meeting, hundreds arrived to speak in support or opposition to the issue.

Several groups are expected to show up to Wednesday's meeting as well, including members of the group Short Term Rental Alliance of San Diego, which opposes the short-term rental regulations, and residents of beach-side communities that say they are being overrun by STVRs and support the ordinance.

Under the plan, proposed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer and amended with proposals by Council members Barbara Bry and Lorie Zapf, residents may be issued a license to operate a short-term rental for their primary residence and one additional license for a dwelling unit on the same parcel as the host's primary residence.

This would end the practice of out-of-town property owners using the short-term rental industry to profit from homes in San Diego.

The approved regulations require operators to register with the city, secure a Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) certificate, obtain a Neighborhood Use Permit for dwellings with four or more bedrooms and comply with a Good Neighbor policy, including posting local contact information on the property being rented.

Anyone who operates a short-term rental must pay local tourism taxes and charge a nightly fee of $2.76 that would go towards affordable housing, under the proposal.

Current short-term landlords will not be grandfathered in nor compensated for income lost due to the changes.

The new regulations would also create a new team of police and code enforcement officers to work evenings and weekends to address code complaints. The city will also create a database to track license and registration and launch a new complaint hotline or mobile app for residents to report violations to the city's rules.

The goal is to regulate rentals from companies like Airbnb and VRBO that some opponents say cause headaches to neighbors and take away homes that could be used as affordable housing.

Click here to read more about enforcement and compliance rules.

Complaint calls will be received 24 hours a day, seven days a week and an online portal will be created to report violations. The first notice will be a warning. The second notice may result in a citation. A licensee who receives three notices in a 12-month period may have their permit revoked.