Man Suffers Multiple Gun Shot Wounds at Dana Landing: SDPD

San Diego Police received a call around 7 p.m. on Sunday evening about a male victim with multiple gun shot wounds at Dana Landing near Mission Bay.

Police found a 23-year-old male victim with gun shot wounds to his lower body near 2600 Ingraham Street, according to Lt. Mike Ramsey. Several witnesses reportedly rushed to help the victim.

The victim was transported to UC San Diego Medical Center. The victim has not yet been interviewed.

Police detained one person who was seen running away from the scene near the hotel Dana on Mission Bay, but the person has not been arrested.

Police are also looking at surveillance video from the area to determine what exactly happened before the shooting.

No other information was available.

