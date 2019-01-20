Shooting Reported in Bird Rock

Police were investigating reports of a shooting Sunday night in the Bird Rock area in La Jolla.

Around 10:30 p.m., a car was driving up La Jolla Boulevard and firing shots out the window near Foward Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

It was unknown if anyone was hit, he said.

The car was described as a gray Audi sedan, last seen traveling northbound on La Jolla Boulevard, he said.

This is a developing story.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.