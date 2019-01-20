Shooting Reported in Bird Rock - NBC 7 San Diego
logo_sd_2x

Shooting Reported in Bird Rock

By Alexander Nguyen

Published Jan 20, 2019 at 11:01 PM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shooting Reported in Bird Rock
    NBC 7

    Police were investigating reports of a shooting Sunday night in the Bird Rock area in La Jolla.

    Around 10:30 p.m., a car was driving up La Jolla Boulevard and firing shots out the window near Foward Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

    It was unknown if anyone was hit, he said.

    The car was described as a gray Audi sedan, last seen traveling northbound on La Jolla Boulevard, he said.

    This is a developing story. 

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices