Shooting Reported at Regal Theater in Escondido

A fight led to gunfire outside of an Escondido movie theater Friday night as a large crowd was waiting in line to buy tickets.

The shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. at the Regal Theatre at 350 W. Valley Parkway.

The Escondido Police Department said there was a large fight outside fo the theater. At least one 911 caller reported hearing one gunshot.

Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old with a bullet wound to his calf. He was taken to Palomar Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation.

Some witnesses said the suspect, described as a man in his 20s wearing a gray sweatshirt, black hat and glasses, ran into the theater to hide. Others reported the suspect fled the theater and didn't go inside.

Several other teens involved fled away from the theater, EPD said. Police said another fight broke out at a nearby Starbucks. There multiple juveniles were detained by EPD and released to their parents.

The theater was shut down by EPD and some customers told NBC 7 that police refused to answer their questions when they exited. Others in line for a ticket were turned away.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.