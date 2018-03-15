Shooting Near San Diego Convention Center

San Diego police are investigating the shooting of a 61-year-old man on J Street in the Marina District near the San Diego Convention Center. The shooting happened just after midnight, police said. The victim was arguing with the suspect when the suspect took out a gun and shot the victim, police said.No arrests have been made. NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has the latest. (Published 43 minutes ago)

