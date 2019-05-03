Man Shot in Leg in North Park

San Diego police are investigating a shooting in North Park that left a man with a gunshot wound to the leg Friday.

The man was shot in an alleyway near the intersection of Idaho Street and Lincoln Avenue near North Park Community Park before 4:15 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

Officers found the man lying in a grassy area near El Cajon Boulevard and Idaho Street, about three blocks away from where the shooting happened. Medics were called and the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

SDPD said the man was alert but would not disclose any information on a possible suspect.

Police detained a man a few miles away from where the shooting occurred, at Orange and Marlborough avenues, who was being interviewed by police in connection with the shooting.

No arrests have been made an the shooting remains under investigation.

No other information was available.

