3 People Shot in Carlsbad, Investigation Underway: Police

Three people were shot in Carlsbad early Saturday, police said, and an investigation is underway.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Whitman Way just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Officers found two people, an adult male and an adult female, in a courtyard outside the building with serious gunshot wounds, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

The two victims were taken to a local hospital.

Officers located the suspected gunman, an adult male, inside the complex also with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and is in custody.

Investigators believe all three people knew each other and that this was not a random act.

Portions of the Pacific View Apartment complex will be shut off for several hours while detectives continue with the investigation.