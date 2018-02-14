Gaslamp Quarter Shooting Reported

San Diego police pursued a white Jaguar through downtown Tuesday after shots were fired in the Gaslamp Quarter.

The shooting was reported at 4th and E streets at 11:30 p.m., police said.

Someone fired rounds out of the sunroof of a four-door white Jaguar, police said.

A group of SDPD bicycle officers were near the location of the shooting and pursued the vehicle to the entrance of State Route 94.

No one was injured.

San Diego police initially told NBC 7 that the shooting caused damage to the historic Balboa Theatre. However, the venue said the shattered window was the result of a prior vandalism incident.