Man ID'd in Fatal Shelltown Shooting, Police Continue Search for Suspect

Police identified the man killed in a shooting in Shelltown over the weekend that injured another, as officers continue to search for the suspect.

Ricardo Moran, 49, was shot and killed on the 1800 block of South 42nd Street near Epsilon Street on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m., the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

Officers received multiple calls about shots fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, the found two men on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Moran and a 56-year-old man were transported to a nearby hospital, where Moran later died.

The second victim is in critical condition, SDPD said Monday afternoon, but is expected to survive.

Witnesses reported hearing a vehicle speed away after hearing the gunshots, and there is currently no description of the vehicle.

"I heard seven distinct gunshots, very loud," said Angie Cajka, who lives in the area. "Later, I did not hear a loud screech but just a car take off quickly."

One neighbor told NBC 7 that he saw paramedics trying to resuscitate one of the victims.

The SDPD Homicide Unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Shelltown is just north of National City.

No other information was available.

